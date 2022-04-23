Talleres and Sporting Cristal will face each other at Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium on Matchday 3 of Group H of the 2022 Copa Libertadores group stage. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Talleres vs Sporting Cristal: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free 2022 Copa Libertadores

Talleres and Sporting Cristal will play at Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium (Córdoba, Argentina) on Matchday 3 of Group H of the 2022 Copa Libertadores group stage. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Libertadores game including the date, time, location TV Channel, Live Stream in the United States. To watch it in the US, tune in to FuboTV (Free-Trial).

The hosts are having an irregular season. In the Copa Libertadores they are in third place with 3 points. They defeated Universidad Catolica 1-0 and lost 3-1 against Flamengo. While in the Argentine League are in 12th place out of 14 of Group A with 8 points.

On the flip side, Sporting Cristal lost both matches its played in the Copa Libertadores. They were defeated by Flamengo 2-0 and by Universidad Catolica 2-1. La Máquina Celeste will play against Talleres after being defeated by Cienciano 1-0 on Matchday 11 of Liga 1.

Talleres vs Sporting Cristal: Date

Talleres and Sporting Cristal will meet at Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium on Tuesday, April 26, on Matchday 3 of Group H of the 2022 Copa Libertadores group stage.

Talleres vs Sporting Crista: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV channels in the US to watch Talleres vs Sporting Cristal

The game to be played between Talleres and Sporting Cristal on Matchday 3 of Group H of the 2022 Copa Libertadores group stage will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (Free-Trial).