Ter Stegen leaves the field with a serious injury vs Villarreal: What happened to the Barcelona goalkeeper?

Barcelona's goalkeeper Marc André Ter Stegen left the pitch on a stretcher after suffering an injury during the match against Villarreal in LaLiga.

By Natalia Lobo

Barcelona’s captain Marc André Ter Stegen was stretchered off the pitch after suffering what appeared to be a serious knee injury during the LaLiga match against Villarreal at La Ceramica Stadium on Sunday (Sep. 22).

The goalkeeper was unable to walk after falling awkwardly when saving a ball at the end of the first half. He immediately asked for medical attention, and it appeared that he felt something off in his knee. He left the pitch in tears, and covered his face.

Ter Stegen‘s injury is a major blow for Hansi Flick, adding to the growing list of setbacks for his squad. Dani Olmo, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Marc Bernal and Fermin Lopez are all out due to different injuries.

Ter Stegen was replaced by Iñaki Peña, who immediately had to showcase his best skills to avoid Villarreal’s equalizer in La Ceramica. Barcelona was winning 2-0, with a Robert Lewandowski’s brace, but the local team was able to close the advantage thanks to Ayoze Perez’s goal at 38’ minute.

This season’s Ter Stegen had conceded six goals in total, four in LaLiga and two in Barcelona’s loss against Monaco in their Champions League match. He only had a clean sheet so far.

What is known so far about Ter Stegen’s injury?

So far, there’s no official information about the injury. However, it’s expected that after more tests, Barcelona will determine how much time Ter Stegen will be off. Peña, who grew up in La Masia and played with Galatasaray on loan, has had 22 appearances with the first team.

Developing story.

