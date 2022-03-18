Real Madrid and Barcelona will clash off this Sunday at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in the 29th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season. The Ronaldo-Messi rivalry was the symbol of the derby for an entire decade. Here, check out the date and result of their last El Clasico meeting.

The Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid will host another El Clasico matchup between Real Madrid and Barcelona on the 29th matchday of the 2021-22 La Liga season on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at 4:00 PM (ET). Their 183rd La Liga encounter will take place this weekend.

Interestingly, Real Madrid are the slight favorites in head-to-head El Clasico league contests, having won 76 times; Barcelona have triumphed 72 times, while a grand total of 35 matches have resulted in a tie.

The Whites won a nail-biting 2-1 thriller at Barcelona on October 24, 2021, their most recent outing. The second meeting in the 2021/2022 La Liga season promises to be even more thrilling.

Ronaldo vs Messi: When was the last time they faced each other in El Clasico?

Media and fans have fanned the flames of a football rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, mostly because they were born at the same time and have achieved equal levels of success in their respective sports. To this day, they are regarded to be two of the greatest players of all time because of their contributions to the sport.

Both Messi and Ronaldo have won a combined 69 titles in their professional careers, and both have scored more than 50 goals in a season on a regular basis. For both club and country, they are among the eight players who have scored more than 700 goals in their careers. Cristiano Ronaldo holds the record for the most career goals between them.

The last time these two soccer giants clashed in an El Clasico duel was on May 6, 2018, and it ended in a thriller 2-2 draw at the Camp Nou in Barcelona in Matchday 36 of the 2017-18 La Liga season. Both the Portuguese ace and the Argentine star managed to record one goal each.