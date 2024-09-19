Trending topics:
Saudi Pro league

Al Nassr CEO makes something clear to Cristiano Ronaldo

Al Nassr CEO Guido Fienga talked about Cristiano Ronaldo's influence at the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr warms up prior to the Saudi Super Cup Semi-Final match between Al Ittihad and Al Nassr at King Fahd International Stadium on January 26, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr warms up prior to the Saudi Super Cup Semi-Final match between Al Ittihad and Al Nassr at King Fahd International Stadium on January 26, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

By Dante Gonzalez

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the biggest ambassador for Saudi Arabian soccer since he joined Al Nassr in December 2022. However, in recent months, comments have surfaced regarding Ronaldo’s influence both on and off the field. Guido Fienga, Al Nassr CEO, addressed this topic, providing clarity for the fans.

Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t control the club” said the Al Nassr CEO. “But obviously, being the No. 1 in the world, he gives the direction of where we have to go and which are the targets we have to reach.”

After this statement, he emphasized the importance of Ronaldo at the club: Cristiano Ronaldo is our captain and he is the strongest player in the world not just technically but how he behaves. He is a winner and we ask him to teach us how to win.”

Advertisement

The changes Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr have recently gone through

It hasn’t been the best months for Cristiano Ronaldo in Al Nassr. Following the King’s Cup final loss to Al Hilal in May, and a run of one win in three league games to start the season, Al Nassr announced Luis Castro’s departure after 54 games.

Stefano Pioli, former AC Milan coach, was appointed as Al Nassr&#039;s head coach, replacing Luis Castro.

Stefano Pioli, former AC Milan, was appointed as Al Nassr’s head coach, replacing Luis Castro.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, the club confirmed Castro’s replacement. Former AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli will be the 19th manager in Cristiano Ronaldo’s career. The new Al Nassr boss is set to make his debut Friday against Al Ettifaq on Matchday 4 of the Saudi Pro League.

Luis Castro breaks silence after being fired by Cristiano Ronaldo\&#039;s Al Nassr

see also

Luis Castro breaks silence after being fired by Cristiano Ronaldo"s Al Nassr

Regarding the investment the club has made recently, Fienga said: “This summer don’t forget we invested almost $100 million in new players. I believe we did a good job in order to reinforce the club with some good players that we needed. We need to work and give stability to the club to work and to produce the value and not destroy the value every six months.”

Advertisement
dante gonzalez
Dante Gonzalez

Dante Gonzalez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish. He graduated from the Circulo de Periodistas Deportivos (CPD) in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Journalism. Before joining Bolavip in September 2024, he contributed to sports event coverage on the Fut &amp; Gol YouTube channel. As a commentator, Dante's attention to detail in analyzing live events keeps the audience engaged, making him a valuable team member. He covers soccer, tennis, NBA, and NFL, bringing a comprehensive understanding of these sports to his analysis. His experience in the communications industry also includes working as a copywriter for the Spanish marketing agency Agencia Ninja.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Bears' DJ Moore sets record straight on viral reaction to Caleb Williams' mistake
Sports

NFL News: Bears' DJ Moore sets record straight on viral reaction to Caleb Williams' mistake

NFL News: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence might lose key weapon for MNF vs Josh Allen's Bills
NFL

NFL News: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence might lose key weapon for MNF vs Josh Allen's Bills

Kelsey Mitchell discusses Caitlin Clark’s impact on Indiana Fever’s growing recognition
Sports

Kelsey Mitchell discusses Caitlin Clark’s impact on Indiana Fever’s growing recognition

NFL News: Green Bay Packers get massive Jordan Love injury update before game against Titans
NFL

NFL News: Green Bay Packers get massive Jordan Love injury update before game against Titans

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo