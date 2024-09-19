Al Nassr CEO makes something clear to Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the biggest ambassador for Saudi Arabian soccer since he joined Al Nassr in December 2022. However, in recent months, comments have surfaced regarding Ronaldo’s influence both on and off the field. Guido Fienga, Al Nassr CEO, addressed this topic, providing clarity for the fans.

“Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t control the club” said the Al Nassr CEO. “But obviously, being the No. 1 in the world, he gives the direction of where we have to go and which are the targets we have to reach.”

After this statement, he emphasized the importance of Ronaldo at the club: “Cristiano Ronaldo is our captain and he is the strongest player in the world not just technically but how he behaves. He is a winner and we ask him to teach us how to win.”

The changes Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr have recently gone through

It hasn’t been the best months for Cristiano Ronaldo in Al Nassr. Following the King’s Cup final loss to Al Hilal in May, and a run of one win in three league games to start the season, Al Nassr announced Luis Castro’s departure after 54 games.

Stefano Pioli, former AC Milan, was appointed as Al Nassr’s head coach, replacing Luis Castro.

On Wednesday, the club confirmed Castro’s replacement. Former AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli will be the 19th manager in Cristiano Ronaldo’s career. The new Al Nassr boss is set to make his debut Friday against Al Ettifaq on Matchday 4 of the Saudi Pro League.

Regarding the investment the club has made recently, Fienga said: “This summer don’t forget we invested almost $100 million in new players. I believe we did a good job in order to reinforce the club with some good players that we needed. We need to work and give stability to the club to work and to produce the value and not destroy the value every six months.”