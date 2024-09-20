Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores penalty for Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq in Saudi Pro League Matchday 4

Cristiano Ronaldo scores the first goal for Al Nassr against Al Ettifaq from the penalty spot and his 902nd career goal.

Cristiano Ronaldoscored Al Nassr’s first goal on penalty in the 32nd minute to lead his team to victory over Al Ettifaq in Matchday 4 of the Saudi Pro League.

With this penalty goal, the Portuguese player reaches 902 goals scored in his career, making him the player who has scored the most goals in the sport history.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal is giving the team a very important victory that would leave them in second place with 8 points, behind the top three teams with 9 points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

CR7 returns to play for Al Nassr after missing the previous match in which his team drew 1-1 against Al Shorta in the AFC Champions League. The Portuguese’s absence was due to a recommendation from the team doctor, who suggested that the striker should rest.

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo aims for 1000 goals

The 5 times Ballon d’Or winner is already on his way to pursuing a historic 1000th career goal. CR7 is now 98 goals away from that milestone, and even though he’s not getting any younger, the striker will try and continue defying Father Time for as long as he can.

Advertisement

see also Al Nassr CEO makes something clear to Cristiano Ronaldo

Al Nassr’s upcoming matches

With new head coach Stefano Pioli at the helm, Al Nassr will face the following fixtures:

September 23 – vs. Al Hazem (Saudi King’s Cup)

September 27 – vs. Al Wehda (Saudi Pro League)

September 30 – vs. Al Rayyan (AFC Champions League Elite)

October 5 – vs. Al Orobah (Saudi Pro League)

October 18 – vs. Al Shabab (Saudi Pro League)