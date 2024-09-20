Trending topics:
Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores penalty for Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq in Saudi Pro League Matchday 4

Cristiano Ronaldo scores the first goal for Al Nassr against Al Ettifaq from the penalty spot and his 902nd career goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrating his first goal
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrating his first goal

By Gianni Taina

Cristiano Ronaldoscored Al Nassr’s first goal on penalty in the 32nd minute to lead his team to victory over Al Ettifaq in Matchday 4 of the Saudi Pro League.

With this penalty goal, the Portuguese player reaches 902 goals scored in his career, making him the player who has scored the most goals in the sport history.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal is giving the team a very important victory that would leave them in second place with 8 points, behind the top three teams with 9 points.

CR7 returns to play for Al Nassr after missing the previous match in which his team drew 1-1 against Al Shorta in the AFC Champions League. The Portuguese’s absence was due to a recommendation from the team doctor, who suggested that the striker should rest.

Cristiano Ronaldo aims for 1000 goals

The 5 times Ballon d’Or winner is already on his way to pursuing a historic 1000th career goal. CR7 is now 98 goals away from that milestone, and even though he’s not getting any younger, the striker will try and continue defying Father Time for as long as he can.

Al Nassr CEO makes something clear to Cristiano Ronaldo

Al Nassr’s upcoming matches

With new head coach Stefano Pioli at the helm, Al Nassr will face the following fixtures:

  • September 23 – vs. Al Hazem (Saudi King’s Cup)
  • September 27 – vs. Al Wehda (Saudi Pro League)
  • September 30 – vs. Al Rayyan (AFC Champions League Elite)
  • October 5 – vs. Al Orobah (Saudi Pro League)
  • October 18 – vs. Al Shabab (Saudi Pro League)
gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

