As of late, Cristiano Ronaldo's previous club Real Madrid has resurfaced as a potential new destination. However, to learn why it is so improbable he will ever return to the Spanish capital, read on!

The desire to keep competing for the UEFA Champions League has Cristiano Ronaldo on the lookout for a new club. It would ensure the veteran's continued success as he pursues his sixth championship.

However, he is going it again. With CR7's intention to leave Manchester United, their summer transfer strategy has been thrown into chaos. It happened to Juventus last summer, and the same is happening to the Red Devils now.

Exactly one year ago, the Portuguese forward was berating the press for stating that he was set on leaving Turin. It's remarkable that he signed with his ex-side United just four days before the window closed.

Cristiano Ronaldo linked with Real Madrid comeback this summer

The 37-year-old has yet to join the English club in training, as they have had a sensational preseason debut. However, while the Dutch manager Erik Ten Hag has said he would depend on him, some in Manchester are beginning to wonder whether the only option is to let Ronaldo leave.

Now Ronaldo's youngest son, Mateo, seems to have thrown a major signal about his father's future relocation away from the Wanda Metropolitano, where Atletico Madrid plays. One TikTok user has recently posted a video of the superstar, his wife Georgina Rodriguez, and their children in Madrid, Spain.

The youngster's outfit, in which he opted to wear a Real Madrid shirt, sparked some curiosity. Obviously, Ronaldo had a fantastic nine years with the Spanish powerhouse. Also, on Wednesday afternoon, reports surfaced regarding CR7 and the Whites' president Florentino Perez meeting many times.

Why Ronaldo will not play for Real Madrid ever again

A return of the Manchester United player is not on Real Madrid's agenda, as Spanish newspaper Marca have discovered. Los Blancos' management is waiting for events to unfold before reevaluating their transfer market, but they have no plans to get Cristiano Ronaldo.

Striker's recent two-day stay in Madrid has fuelled speculation, although no formal meeting has taken place. This publication previously indicated that the player was seeking a new adventure, but that it would neither be in Madrid nor Munich. When directly questioned, Bayern's board members have been unequivocal in their rejection of any potential outcome.

Christiano Ronaldo's closeness to Real Madrid is more accurate than not. It is said that his oldest son attended the merengue team's foundational campus back in those days in Spain's capital.