The last two teams in Group B, The Strongest and Caracas, will seek their first victory in this Conmebol Libertadores. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

The Strongest vs Caracas: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free the Copa Conmebol Libertadores 2022

The Strongest and Caracas will face each other in search of their first victory in this 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores group stage. Here you can find all you need to know about this Copa Libertadores game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States.

The Strongest and Caracas are the weakest in Group B, where the candidates to advance to the next round seem to be Libertad and Paranaense. However, both teams are confident of being able to take a place from the Paraguayans or Brazilians, and for them the duel between them will be fundamental, especially for The Strongest who play at home.

Another thing that will be at stake, if they finally cannot achieve the goal of taking second place from Libertad or Paranaense, is to be able to access the third position that would allow them to compete in the Copa Conmebol Sudamericana. From here it is understood the importance that the duels between them will have for their future international aspirations.

The Strongest vs Caracas: Date

This group stage game of the 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores between The Strongest and Caracas will be played at the Hernando Siles Stadium on Wednesday, April 27 at 10:00 (ET).

The Strongest vs Caracas: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch The Strongest vs Caracas

You can see this group stage game of this 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores between The Strongest and Caracas in the United States on: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español.

