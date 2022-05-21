Everything seemed to indicate that Mbappe had his future settled and knew where he was going to play as of July 1, but a million-dollar contract made him change his mind. Check out here how Mbappe turned down Real Madrid to stay at PSG.

Kylian Mbappe is one of the best soccer players in the world. Any club would like to have him in its squad, but very few can afford his high salary. His high-quality skill and ability to outplay opponents have made him the most expensive player in the world, according to Transfermarkt, he has a market value of 160 million euros. Real Madrid were willing to make an economic effort to sign him.

Everything seemed to indicate that Mbappe had his future settled and knew where he was going to play as of July 1. But there has been a radical decision, and it appears that the player will stay at PSG. El Merengue could not compete with the salary offered to the 23-year-old by the Parisian club's officials.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Mbappe will sign a new contract with PSG for a three-year term (until 2025). €300 million as a bonus for his renewal and a salary of €100 million net per year. Furthermore, he will help decide the coach (Mauricio Pochettino will leave at the end of the season), he will have a say on the sporting director, and he will be able to approve signings and sales. But to sign that contract, the 23-year-old had to turn down Real Madrid.

How Mbappe turned down Real Madrid

Mbappe´s agents have claimed it was the hardest decision of his life. The truth is that the 23-year-old player turned down the offer to play for the club of his dreams in order to become the most powerful player in the world. The decision was not confirmed, and all indications were that the Frenchman would make his decision known on Sunday at Telefoot.

But the big offer made to him by PSG officials and pressure from his family made Mbappe decide to stay in Paris. Reportedly, the Emir of Qatar and the President of France Emmanuel Macron were both involved in convincing the Frenchman to stay.

So it was that, as reported by Romano, Mbappe called Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez and told him directly his decision. He is going to sign a new deal with PSG. Then, the player's mother said: “There was never full agreement confirmed to Real Madrid”.

Now, with the new decision taken by the 23-year-old, after the match against Metz, he is expected to announce that he will remain at the Paris club. PSG are organizing a private party to celebrate the new contract.