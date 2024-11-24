NCAAB News: RJ Davis climbs UNC's all-time scoring list

With his recent performance against Hawai'i, RJ Davis has moved up another spot on North Carolina's all-time leading scorer list.

RJ Davis has become a cornerstone of the North Carolina Tar Heels basketball program. Known for his explosive scoring ability, Davis has consistently delivered for UNC. Thanks to his latest performance against Hawai’i, he is now moving up another spot in the all-time leading scoring sheet for UNC.

With an 18 point performance, the reigning ACC Player of the Year than most as he surpassed Sam Perkins, as he entered the game just four points shy of the fifth spot. Davis now trails Phil Ford, a Tar Heel legend from the 1970s. To surpass Ford, Davis will need to score 131 more points.

Former teammate Armando Bacot holds the second spot on the list, with Davis trailing by 188 points. Bacot, a recent graduate, left a significant mark on the program. Meanwhile, at the top of the list stands UNC basketball icon Tyler Hansbrough.

RJ Davis #4 of the North Carolina Tar Heels moves the ball during the game against the Elon Phoenix (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The four-time All-American and national champion amassed 2,872 points during his time as a Tar Heel. Davis still has a considerable gap of 713 points to reach Hansbrough’s record. With a remarkable 784 points scored last season, Davis has the potential to break the all-time scoring record if he maintains a similar scoring pace this year.

Davis decided to return for a fifth season

After a breakout season, RJ Davis solidified his status as one of the nation’s top college basketball players. He led the ACC in scoring, averaging 21.2 points per game, while also dishing out 3.5 assists. His sharpshooting ability, highlighted by a 39.8% three-point percentage, earned him All-American honors.

Davis’s journey to stardom began in 2020-21, a season impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The additional year of eligibility granted to players during that time has allowed him to continue his development and shine on the national stage.

North Carolina enjoyed a successful 2023-2024 season, claiming the ACC regular-season title and earning a top seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Tar Heels advanced to the Sweet 16 before their tournament run was halted by Alabama.