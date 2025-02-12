Thierry Henry makes one thing clear about the debate between Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe

For over a decade, the greatest debate in soccer boiled down to two names: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Their historic rivalry reached its peak during their El Clásico battles, elevating them to the pinnacle of the sport. However, with both legends now playing outside Europe’s top leagues, the conversation has shifted. Today, the focus is on two generational stars: Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

On one side is Haaland, an unstoppable goal-scoring machine, possibly the most lethal striker of the modern era. On the other is Mbappe, a dynamic forward who has won nearly everything before turning 20 and remains a one-on-one nightmare for defenders.

Fans have split into two camps, each championing their favorite. But Thierry Henry has entered the conversation, offering his expert opinion and tipping the scales.

While many might expect Henry to side with his French compatriot, his reasoning goes beyond national pride. Speaking on CBS Sports, Henry said: “We thought that they were going to be the two guys that were going to come after Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. But now, instead of having a confirmation of what they are, people are still questioning the way they play. But not the stats, because the stats are magnificent in terms of goals”.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid speaks with Erling Haaland of Manchester City a UEFA Champions League match. (Michael Regan/Getty Images)

When Jamie Carragher asked Henry whether he would pick Mbappe or Haaland as his starting striker, the Arsenal and Barcelona legend was direct: “Mbappe, every day,” he replied. “And I’ll tell you why: because he offers different options to a coach. He can play on the right, on the left, or through the middle. Can Haaland play anywhere other than as a number nine?”

Henry believes Mbappe can still grow as a striker

While Carragher and Micah Richards leaned toward Haaland, Henry continued to advocate for Mbappe, highlighting his versatility and potential for growth. “I give Kylian [Mbappé] some credit still,” Henry said. “He’s spent the last year and a half trying to play as a number nine. He tried it at PSG, and it didn’t work. Now he’s doing it at Real Madrid, the biggest club in Europe, and people are questioning him“.

“He needs to adapt to that role. This other guy [Erling Haaland] has been playing as a number nine his whole career,” he added. Reflecting on the current soccer landscape, Henry remarked: “Maybe they’re not the two best yet, but they’re right up there. Mbappe, Vinícius, some even mention Lamine Yamal…”

A battle of numbers

So far this season, Kylian Mbappe has scored 23 goals for Real Madrid in 35 matches, despite needing time to adapt to his new club. Erling Haaland, meanwhile, has netted 27 goals in 34 matches this campaign, continuing his astonishing scoring record of 117 goals in 132 appearances for Manchester City.

