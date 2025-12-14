Trending topics:
soccer

Kylian Mbappe reaches 70 goals with Real Madrid: How fast did Cristiano Ronaldo achieve that mark?

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe managed to reach 70 goals with the merengue side, and the comparison emerged: how quickly did Cristiano Ronaldo achieve that milestone?

By Emilio Abad

Follow us on Google!
Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo during a Real Madrid match.
© Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo during a Real Madrid match.

Kylian Mbappe continues to be a difference maker for Real Madrid, especially in front of goal. In the matchup against Alaves, the forward scores his 70th goal wearing the merengue shirt, reaffirming his impact in the present season. With that milestone reached, a natural question emerges around the club and its history: how long did it take Cristiano Ronaldo to reach the same mark?

Ronaldo reached the 70 goal benchmark in his 67th appearance for Real Madrid, doing so in a 2011 match against Real Sociedad. That night ended in a 4-1 victory, with Ronaldo scoring twice to hit the milestone.

Developing story…

emilio abad
Emilio Abad
ALSO READ
Why is Kylian Mbappe not starting today for Real Madrid vs Man City?
Soccer

Why is Kylian Mbappe not starting today for Real Madrid vs Man City?

Kylian Mbappe vs Erling Haaland: When and where will France face Norway at the FIFA World Cup 2026?
Soccer

Kylian Mbappe vs Erling Haaland: When and where will France face Norway at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

France’s group at FIFA World Cup 2026: Opponents confirmed for Mbappe’s team after draw
Soccer

France’s group at FIFA World Cup 2026: Opponents confirmed for Mbappe’s team after draw

Patrick Mahomes knee injury update: What happened to Chiefs’ quarterback in game against Chargers?
NFL

Patrick Mahomes knee injury update: What happened to Chiefs’ quarterback in game against Chargers?

Better Collective Logo