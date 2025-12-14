Kylian Mbappe reaches 70 goals with Real Madrid: How fast did Cristiano Ronaldo achieve that mark?

Kylian Mbappe continues to be a difference maker for Real Madrid, especially in front of goal. In the matchup against Alaves, the forward scores his 70th goal wearing the merengue shirt, reaffirming his impact in the present season. With that milestone reached, a natural question emerges around the club and its history: how long did it take Cristiano Ronaldo to reach the same mark?

Ronaldo reached the 70 goal benchmark in his 67th appearance for Real Madrid, doing so in a 2011 match against Real Sociedad. That night ended in a 4-1 victory, with Ronaldo scoring twice to hit the milestone.

