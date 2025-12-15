Not Mbappe, Yamal or James: Julian Alvarez’s favorite players from France, Spain, and Colombia

Julian Alvarez has firmly established himself among the standout players of the new generation, making it logical that his personal references are not necessarily the same stars he regularly competes against on the field. When asked about his favorite players from France, Spain, and Colombia, his answers surprised many fans, as he did not choose Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal, or James Rodriguez.

The conversation took place in a video with content creator Reysa, who asked Julian to name his favorite players from several countries, including Spain, Germany, Uruguay, France, Colombia, Brazil, and Argentina, with one clear rule: he was not allowed to choose Lionel Messi.

The Atletico de Madrid forward ultimately selected Pedri for Spain, Jamal Musiala for Germany, Luis Suarez for Uruguay, Antoine Griezmann for France, Juan Fernando Quintero for Colombia, Neymar for Brazil, and Enzo Fernandez for Argentina.

Julian’s selections reflected a blend of established stars and players from his own generation. Pedri and Musiala have already proven themselves at the highest level despite their young age, while Enzo Fernandez has been a close teammate for Julian with Argentina and during their shared connection to River Plate earlier in their careers.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona and Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid.

Possible reasons for not choosing Mbappe, Yamal, and James

The most striking aspect of the list was the absence of Mbappe, who is widely regarded as one of the best players in the world and a global superstar. However, choosing Griezmann made sense, given his historical importance to France and his strong connection to Atletico de Madrid, where Julian now plays.

In the case of Lamine Yamal, the explanation appears to be stylistic and experiential. While Yamal is still developing and has enormous potential, Pedri is already a fully established midfielder with a refined style, serving as a central figure for both Barcelona and Spain.

As for Colombia, the decision to favor Juan Fernando Quintero over James Rodriguez raised eyebrows, but it carries a clear emotional context. Quintero is closely linked to River Plate, Julian’s boyhood club, and left an indelible mark with legendary performances, most notably in the 2018 Copa Libertadores final at the Santiago Bernabeu against Boca Juniors, a moment that remains iconic in South American soccer history.