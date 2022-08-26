River Plate will visit Tigre for Matchday 16 of the 2022 Argentine League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Tigre will face River Plate in a game valid for the Matchday 16 of the 2022 Argentine League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial).

River Plate have been gradually approaching the first places of the standings. Just a couple of Matchdays ago they were in the middle, but thanks to the good games they have had since their defeat with Sarmiento, they reached 25 points, still far from the 32 of the leaders Atletico Tucuman, but with the confidence to reach it if they continue with good performances.

Tigre have been a rather irregular team throughout the championship, having high-level games and others in which they played very poorly. It is always a mystery to know which version of Tigre will be the one that will come out on the field of play. Despite that, they are a tough team that playing at home can pose problems for River.

Tigre vs River Plate: Kick-Off Time

Tigre will play against River Plate for the Matchday 16 of the 2022 Argentine League this Saturday, August 27 at the Jose Dellagiovanna Stadium in Victoria, Argentina.

Barbados: 7:30 PM

Belize: 5:30 PM

Brazil: 8:30 PM

Canada: 7:30 PM (EDT)

Germany: 1:30 AM (August 28)

Italy: 1:30 AM (August 28)

Jamaica: 6:30 PM

Mexico: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 12:30 AM (August 28)

Trinidad and Tobago: 7:30 PM

United States: 7:30 PM (ET)

Tigre vs River Plate: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Barbados: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Canada: Fanatiz Canada

International: Fanatiz International, Onefootball, AFA Play

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico, ViX

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

USA: Paramount+ (free trial), TyC Sports International