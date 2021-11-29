Tigres UANL and Leon will meet for the first leg of the 2021 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs Semi-finals. Here, check out when, where and how to watch this match in the US.

Tigres UANL and Club Leon will face each other for the first leg match of the 2021 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs Semi-finals. This fixture promises two exciting and entertaining games as we approach the final stage of the postseason. If you are in the US, you can watch it on fuboTV (free trial).

The home side won their quarter-final fixture after defeating 1-0 Santos Laguna at home on Sunday. While the fixture ended up with a 2-2 result on aggregate, Tigres won their ticket thanks to their away goal.

On the other hand, Leon beat Puebla 2-0 at home after losing 2-1 in the first leg, meaning that they won the fixture 3-2 on aggregate. Here, check out all the information about this match so you don’t miss it.

Tigres UANL vs Leon: Date

Tigres UANL and Club Leon will face each other for the first lef of the 2021 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs Semifinals on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. The match will take place at Estadio Universitario.

Tigres UANL vs Leon: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream Tigres UANL vs Leon

The first leg match between Tigres UANL and Club Leon for the 2021 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs Semifinals to be played on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 will be broadcasted in the United States by fuboTV.