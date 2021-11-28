Tigres UANL will host Santos Laguna for the second leg of the 2021 Liga MX Playoffs quarter-finals. Here, find out everything you need to know about this match such as information, the preview, predictions and odds. If you are located in the US, you can watch it on fuboTV (free trial).
In the first leg, Santos Laguna won 2-1 at home with goals from Diego Valdes and Eduardo Aguirre, but Tigres discounted thanks to Andre-Pierre Gignac. Now, the home side will try to turn around the result.
Tigres finished in fourth place in the regular season with 28 points, while Santos ended their campaign in fifth place with 24. Both teams now have the chance to get into the 2021 Liga MX Playoffs semifinals. Here, check out the match’s information.
Tigres UANL vs Santos Laguna: Match Information
Date: Sunday, November 28, 2021.
Time: 7.00 PM (ET).
Location: Estadio Universitario
Tigres UANL vs Santos Laguna: Time by State in the US
ET: 7.00 PM
CT: 6.00 PM
MT: 5.00 PM
PT: 4.00 PM
Tigres UANL vs Santos Laguna: Storylines
Tigres and Santos Laguna have faced each other on 57 occasions, with Tigres having the advantage thanks to 21 victories, while Santos have won 17 times. They have drawn 21 matches so far. They are coming to this match after Santos Laguna won 2-1 in the away match, with goals from Diego Valdes and Eduardo Aguirre.
How to watch or live stream Tigres UANL vs Santos Laguna in the US
The match between Tigres UANL and Santos Laguna, for the second leg of the 2021 Liga MX Playoffs quarter-finals, to be played on Sunday, November 28, 2021 will be broadcasted in the US by FuboTV. You can also watch it on TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.
Tigres UANL vs Santos Laguna: Predictions and odds
Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their odds for this match. According to FanDuel, Tigres UANL are the strong favorites to win this match with odds of -120, while Santos Laguna have odds of +330. A tie would end up in a +240 payout.
*Odds by FanDuel