Tigres UANL play Santos Laguna for the Matchweek 8 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Tigres UANL are ready to play against Santos Laguna in Matchweek 8 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. This game will be held at Estadio Universitario de Nuevo Leon on August 14, 2022 at 8:05 PM (ET). The home team is one of the top favorites to win the tournament. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Tigres UANL are in a good position in the standings with a record of 5-0-2 overall, but the team lost a key player that could affect performance in the coming weeks. Tigres' most recent game was a loss that ended their winning streak.

Santos Laguna for now are in the middle of the table at the 8th spot with a record of 3-1-2 and 10 points. The last two weeks were good for Santos Laguna with a couple of key victories that kept the team in a good position in the standings.

Tigres UANL vs Santos Laguna: Match Information

Date: Sunday, August 14, 2022.

Time: 8:05 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Universitario de Nuevo Leon, San Nicolás de los Garza, Mexico.

Tigres UANL vs Santos Laguna: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:05 PM

CT: 7:05 PM

MT: 6:05 PM

PT: 5:05 PM

Tigres UANL vs Santos Laguna: Storylines

Tigres UANL are doing everything right to stay on the path of the big favorites to win the 2022 Apertura Tournament, they have a good record but recently the team lost Venezuelan Soteldo. Although he was not the top goalscorer of the Soteldo team, he was capable of building plays that ended in a goal.

Santos Laguna have a negative record on the road with two losses, this game against Tigres could become their third loss away from home or a draw. The good news is that Santos Laguna have won two recent games, one against defending champions Atlas and one against Cruz Azul, both games at home.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Tigres UANL vs Santos Laguna in the U.S.

Tigres UANL vs Santos Laguna: Predictions And Odds

Tigres UANL are favorites at home to win with 1.61 odds that will pay $161 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a better record than the visitors but the home team lost a recent a game. Santos Laguna are underdogs with 5.25 odds. The draw is offered at 3.80 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX Game is: Tigres UANL 1.61

BetMGM Tigres UANL 1.61 Draw / Totals 3.80 / 2.5 Santos Laguna 5.25

