One of the most dominant teams in Liga MX in the last decade is Tigres UANL. Now, the team from Monterrey will try to get another win in Matchday 3 of the Apertura 2022 tournament against a tough club like Tijuana. In this article, you will find all you need to know about date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game.

Soccer in Mexico is the most attractive sport nowadays. In the last years, Tigres UANL has won lots of hearts due to their incredible seasons and all the titles they have acquired. Now, in Matchday 3 of the Apertura 2022, they will face Tijuana in a very tough duel, so here it is all the information about date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream it. In the US, it will be broadcast by fuboTV.

Tigres is probably one of the most attractive teams for the youngsters as they have won lots of national and international titles. Now, with Miguel Herrera as their manager, the Felinos are seeking another championship to increase their legacy, but first they need to get some victories in regular season to enter the Playoffs.

As for their rival, Tijuana, they are not living their best moments and those glory days are long gone. In spite of that, the Xolos have mantained the category since they entered Liga MX in 2011, being a tough competitor each semester and now they are trying to win their second trophy in their short history.

Tigres UANL vs Tijuana: Date

This match for the Week 3 of the 2022 Apertura Tournament in Liga MX between Tigres UANL vs Tijuana will take place at Universitario Stadium this Sunday, July 17 at 7:00 PM (CT).

Tigres UANL vs Tijuana: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Tigres vs Tijuana

This Matchay 3 game of the 2022 Apertura Tournament in Liga MX between Tigres UANL and Tijuana can be seen in the United States on fuboTV. Other options are: TUDN, Blim TV and Afizzionados.