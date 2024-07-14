Explore the full list of championships won by Luis Diaz, from his early successes in Colombia to his triumphs with Porto and Liverpool. Discover the milestones and key achievements of his illustrious football career.

Luis Diaz‘s rising career has been on an upward trajectory since its beginnings in Barranquilla. Through hard work and dedication, the Colombian winger has amassed a significant number of titles by the age of 27. As a result, Diaz has established himself as one of the most prominent players in European soccer today.

Born on January 13, 1997, in La Guajira, Lucho Diaz began his soccer journey with Club Deportivo Juventud Albania. From there, strong performances with his Colombian clubs caught the attention of major European teams.

Today, he is one of the brightest stars in world football, and if he maintains his current level, his list of achievements is set to grow exponentially over the coming years.

How many titles has Luis Diaz won?

Luis Diaz has won 13 championship titles, all at a club level. Here’s a look at his major achievements with Junior de Barranquilla, FC Porto and Liverpool FC.

Copa Colombia (2017)

Finalizacion Tournament (2018)

Colombian Super League (2019)

Apertura Tournament (2019)

Primeira Liga (2020)

Portugal Cup (2020)

Portugal Super Cup (2020)

Primeira Liga (2022)

Portugal Cup (2022)

Leagues Cup (2022)

FA Cup (2022)

Community Shield (2022)

Leagues Cup (2024)

Early career and rise in Colombia

With his indigenous roots, Luis Diaz participated in a tournament representing the Indigenous national team, where he caught the attention of Carlos Valderrama, whose recommendation led to Luis Diaz signing with Barranquilla FC.

His stint with Barranquilla FC lasted just a year. Recognizing his extraordinary skill and movement, Luis Diaz was soon signed by Junior de Barranquilla. It was with this club that he began his ascent to prominence in European football.

Across his time with both clubs, Luis Diaz played a total of 148 matches and scored 23 goals. At Junior de Barranquilla, he won the domestic league twice, along with the Colombian Superliga and the Copa Colombia.

Luis Diaz of Atletico Junior, celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team during the first leg final match between Junior and Independiente Medellin as part of Torneo Clausura of Liga Aguila 2018 at Metropolitano Roberto Melendez Stadium on December 08, 2018 in Barranquilla, Colombia. (Photo by Luis Ramirez/Getty Images)

Success with Porto

In mid-2019, FC Porto officially announced the arrival of Luis Diaz on a five-year contract with the Dragao. This move was one of the most significant transfers in recent times for Colombian soccer.

During his time with the Portuguese club, Lucho played a total of 125 matches and scored 41 goals, impressive numbers for a player making his initial impact in European soccer. As a key player for the team, Diaz won two Primeira Liga titles, two Portugal Cup and one Portugal Super Cup during his three years with FC Porto.

His outstanding performances caught the attention of a European giant. Liverpool FC secured the Colombian’s services, making him the first Cafetero to wear Red Devil’s jersey.

Luis Diaz of FC Porto celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal during the UEFA Champions League Group C stage match between Manchester City and FC Porto at Etihad Stadium on October 21, 2020 in Manchester, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Triumphs with Liverpool

In early 2022, Liverpool FC acquired Luis Diaz for a sum approaching €45 million, marking one of the most notable transfers of the European winter market. He made his debut shortly in the FA Cup, helping Liverpool secure a 3-1 victory over Cardiff City.

With consistent and high-level performances, Luis Diaz has played a total of 98 matches for the first team, scoring 24 goals and providing 14 assists. His first year was the most succesfull in terms of titles: he won the Community Shield, the FA Cup, and the EFL Cup. He later added another EFL Cup to his collection in 2024.

A promising career with no ceiling in sight. A standout talent who will continue to chase greater achievements and titles with Liverpool FC.