James Rodriguez‘s career is undeniably by a wealth of achievements, both individually and collectively. From his early days in Colombia to his breakthrough in Argentina and subsequent success with top European clubs, the midfielder has consistently showcased his exceptional talent and versatility on the global stage.

Born in Cucuta in 1991, the Colombian star has accumulated numerous titles throughout his illustrious career. His achievements extend beyond individual mentions, and also significant team successes as well.

James Rodriguez began his career in with Envigado before making a mark at Banfield in Argentina. His move to Europe saw him wear the jerseys of top clubs like Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Porto, among other European giants. Now playing for Sao Paulo, James has left a significant impact at each club he’s been with, consistently adding championships and memorable moments to his storied career.

How many titles has James Rodriguez won?

James Rodriguez has amassed a total of 25 titles throughout his career so far. While his career is far from over, here’s a look at his top collective achievements to date:

Colombian Primera B (2007)

Primera Division Argentina (2009)

Portugal Super Cup (2011)

Primeira Liga (2010-11)

Portugal Cup (2010-11)

UEFA Europa League (2010-11)

Primeira Liga (2011-12)

Portugal Super Cup (2012)

Primeira Liga (2012-13)

Portugal Super Cup (2013)

European Super Cup (2014)

FIFA World Cup Club (2014)

UEFA Champions League (2015-16)

European Super Cup (2016)

FIFA World Cup Club (2016)

UEFA Champions League (2016-17)

Primera Division Spain (2016-17)

Germany Super Cup (2017)

Bundesliga (2017-18)

Germany Super Cup (2018)

Bundesliga (2018-19)

German Cup (2018-19)

Spanish Super Cup (2020)

Primera Division Spain (2019-20)

Copa Brasil (2023)

Early career and breakthrough in Colombia and Argentina

James Rodriguez began his soccer career at a very young age, making his professional debut in this home country at just 14 years old. Envigado was relegated to the second division that season, but they swiftly returned to the top flight after winning the title in 2007.

After his stint in Colombian soccer,JamesRodriguez was loaned to Banfield in Argentina, where he made history as the youngest foreign player to debut and score a goal at 17. In 2009, he celebrated a domestic league championship with the Argentine team, managed by Julio Falcioni.

Success with Porto

In 2010, James Rodriguez was unveiled as a marquee signing for FC Porto. He made his debut in the UEFA Europa League against CSKA Sofia. He scored his first goal for the club against the same opponent, leading Porto to a 3-1 victory.

In a short time, the Colombian midfielder established himself as one of the standout stars at the Dragao, becoming a key player in Porto‘s triumph in the UEFA Europa League in 2011. Also he won trophies such as Primeira Liga and Portugal Cup in several times.

Triumphs with Real Madrid

In 2014, James Rodriguez was introduced as a high-profile signing for Real Madrid, securing a six-year contract and wearing the number 10 jersey. He made his official debut on August 12, 2014, in the UEFA Super Cup match. The team secured a victory over Sevilla, marking James’ first title with the club.

During his time at Real Madrid, James Rodriguez played a total of 125 matches, being a key contributor in several crucial games and scoring 37 goals.

The most notable achievements of his time at Real Madrid include winning the UEFA Champions League twice, as well as securing two FIFA Club World Cup titles and two UEFA Super Cups. His stint at the club was marked by significant glory for the Colombian star.

James Rodriguez of Real Madrid CF looks on during the Liga match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Real Madrid CF at Wanda Metropolitano on September 28, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Success with Bayern Munich

In 2017, James Rodriguez‘s loan move to Bayern Munich was officially announced for two seasons, reuniting him with his former manager, Carlo Ancelotti. He scored his first goal on September 19 in a 3-0 victory over Schalke 04, thanks to an assist from Arturo Vidal.

During his time with Bayern Munich,Jameswon the Bundesliga twice and the DFB Supercup twice. However, the club ultimately decided not to renew his contract. Seeking new opportunities, Rodriguez moved on to join English side Everton.

James Rodriguez of Muenchen reacts during the 2017 International Champions Cup China match between FC Bayern and AC Milan at Universiade Sports Centre Stadium on July 22, 2017 in Shenzhen, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

Individual accolades

Throughout his career, James Rodriguez has not only amassed numerous team titles but has also received several individual honors. Perhaps the most significant, given the context, was his award of the Golden Boot at the end of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. In that tournament, he was also recognized for scoring the best goal of the World Cup, thanks to his stunning volley against Uruguay.

In 2012, he was named the best midfielder in the Portuguese Liga, in 2014 he won the Puskas Award for the best goal of the year, and in 2015 he was nominated for the Ballon d’Or.