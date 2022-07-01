Seattle Sounders will visit Toronto FC for MLS Matchday 18. Find out here all about the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in the United States.

The Toronto FC will host the Seattle Sounders at the BMO Field this Saturday, July 2 for MLS Matchday 18. Here you can find all the information you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

The MLS regular season is halfway through and, although there is still a long way to go, little by little it will be more difficult to achieve goals that are closer at this point in the season. For this reason, Toronto FC need to start winning while they are still close to the final round of 18 qualifiers.

The Seattle Sounders are the last ones that, if the MLS regular season ends at this moment, would be qualifying for the round of 16. However, the Portland Timbers and the Houston Dynamo follow them very closely, so a defeat could leave them momentarily out. Of course they will try to avoid that by winning this game.

Toronto FC vs Seattle Sounders: Match Information

Date: Saturday, July 2, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: BMO Field, Toronto, Canada

Toronto FC vs Seattle Sounders: Time by States in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Toronto FC vs Seattle Sounders: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Throughout history, these two rivals have faced each other in a total of 17 games in which the Seattle Sounders have become wide dominators winning more than half of the games: 10 in total. Toronto FC had 4 wins and there were only 3 draws.

The most significant confrontation between these two rivals took place on November 10, 2019 for the MLS finals of that year. The Seattle Sounders became champions beating Toronto FC 3-1 with goals from Kelvin Leerdam, Victor and Raul Ruidiaz, while Jozy Altidore scored the Canadians' goal.

How to watch or live stream Toronto FC vs Seattle Sounders in the US

Toronto FC and Seattle Sounders will play for the Matchday 18 of the MLS this Saturday, July 2 at 7:30 PM (ET), and you can watch the game in the United States on: ESPN+, SiriusXM FC, KCPQ - Q13 FOX.

How to watch Toronto FC vs Seattle Sounders anywhere

Toronto FC vs Seattle Sounders: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Toronto FC the favorite with 2.50 odds, while Seattle Sounders have 2.55. A tie would finish in a 3.60 payout.

BetMGM Toronto FC 2.50 Tie 3.60 Seattle Sounders 2.55

