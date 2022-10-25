The Spurs forward is reportedly willing to move to Liverpool in the new year, it would be one of the biggest shock moves and ‘betrayals’ in recent memory.

Son Heung-min is reported to want out of Tottenham. The 30-year-old forward has played more than 300 matches for Spurs netting 136 goals across all competitions.

According to Sport1, Liverpool, PSG, and Real Madrid are all interested in Heung-min, although it looks unlikely Spurs would sell to their biggest rivals. Heung-min has played 12 games and scored 3 goals this season in the Premier League.

If Heung-min would make the move, it would be one of the biggest betrayals in recent soccer memory. Here are other backstabbing incidents that happened in soccer.

Luis Figo from Barcelona to Real Madrid

Luis Figo’s move from Barcelona to Real Madrid caused a huge uproar in Catalan country. Figo was a great player for Barcelona, but Real Madrid threw a bank at him, and Barcelona sold Figo for €62 million. Figo had death threats sent to his house and a pig’s head was thrown on the field when he went to take a corner at the Camp Nou donning the Real Madrid jersey.

Mo Johnston from Celtic to Rangers

Mo Johnston played from 1984-87 for Celtic and after a spell in France played for Rangers from 1989-91. Johnston had death threats and his car torched by angry Celtic fans, the future Kansas City Wizard was only the second player to cross the Old Firm since World War II.

Roberto Baggio from Fiorentina to Juventus

Roberto Baggio is beloved by all of Italy, one of the greatest Italian soccer players of all-time, when Baggio moved from Fiorentina to Juventus, fans did not take their anger out on Baggio, instead threw rocks and stones at the board members. Baggio would do it not once but twice, going from AC Milan to Inter Milan years later. But hey Baggio is Baggio.

Óscar Ruggeri from Boca Juniors to River Plate

Angry that he was owed almost a year’s worth of salary, Óscar Ruggeri moved from Boca Juniors, who were in a huge financial hole, to River Plate in 1985. With River Óscar Ruggeri would win the Copa Libertadores, Club World Cup, and InterAmerican Cup titles along with the Argentine league. La Doce, Boca’s famed supporters’ group, burnt down Ruggeri’s home, only for Óscar to demand to fight the leader of La Doce man to man. “El Abuelo”, the leader of La Doce, never showed up.