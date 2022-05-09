Tottenham will play against Arsenal for a pending Matchday 22 game of the 2021-2022 Premier League. Check out here the match information such as: when, where, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US and Canada.

Tottenham vs Arsenal: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch the 2021-2022 Premier League

Tottenham will play against Arsenal at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for a pending Matchday 22 game of the 2021-2022 Premier League. Here is all the detailed information about this Premier League game including the date, time, TV Channel, and Live Stream. This game will available in the United States to watch and stream live on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial). If you are in Canada, tune in to DAZN.

Tottenham have an unbeaten streak against Arsenal at home. The Spurs have registered 5 wins and 2 draws in their last 7 home games against the Gunners. In addition, the team managed by Antonio Conte has lost just once in their last 5 Premier League games, they have registered 2 wins and 2 draws among those games. The Spurs are currently in the 5th place at the 2021-22 Premier League table.

On other side, Arsenal currently in the 4th place, 4 points over their hosts in this matchday. In addition, the Gunners have registered 2 wins and 2 losses in their last 4 away games. Their last away game ended in a 2-1 win over West Ham United in London. The team managed by Mikel Arteta seeks to end the season as a top 4 team in the English league.

Tottenham vs Arsenal: Date

Tottenham and Arsenal will face-off for a pending Matchday 22 game of the 2021-2022 Premier League on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Both teams seek a win to fight for the European-tournament spots left in the Premier League.

Tottenham vs Arsenal: Time by States in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Tottenham vs Arsenal: How to watch or stream live in the US

Tottenham against Arsenal will be one of the top games of this mid-week schedule in Premier League. This Premier League game will be available in the United States on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) and if you are in Canada, tune in to DAZN. Other options are: UNIVERSO, USA Network, UNIVERSO NOW, SiriusXM FC and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo