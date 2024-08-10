Tottenham face off against Bayern in a 2024 international friendly. Stay tuned for complete coverage, including match dates, kickoff times, and streaming options in your country.

Tottenham vs Bayern: Where to watch and live stream 2024 friendly in your country

Tottenham are gearing up for an exciting 2024 international friendly game against Bayern Munich, promising a thrilling clash that fans won’t want to miss. Catch all the live action with our comprehensive guide on how to watch the game, whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online in your country.

[Watch Tottenham vs Bayern live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

With just a week remaining before the kickoff of Europe’s top leagues, teams are ramping up their preparations for the new season. Among the most anticipated matchups is a clash between two storied European clubs who are both looking to rebound from disappointing 2023/2024 campaigns.

Tottenham Hotspur, having missed out on a Champions League spot, will face off against Bayern Munich, who, despite securing a place in the UCL, ended the season trophyless for the first time in several years. As both clubs enter this high-profile friendly with plenty to prove, fans can expect a thrilling encounter.

Tottenham vs Bayern: Kick-Off Time in your country

Australia: 2:00 AM (August 11)

Germany: 6:00 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Indonesia: 12:00 AM (August 11)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (August 11)

Portugal: 5:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

USA: 12:00 PM (ET)

Pape Matar Sarr of Tottenham Hotspur – IMAGO / AAP

Tottenham vs Bayern: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Australia: Paramount+

India: FanCode

Indonesia: Vision+, MNC Soccer, Channel K-Vision

International: SpursPlay. FC Bayern.tv Plus

Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5

United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports 1, Sharjah Sports

UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, Fox Sports, CBS Sports