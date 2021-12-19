Liverpool, who is second in the standings, will seek not to lose footing Manchester City when today, December 19, they face Tottenham for the 18th matchday of the Premier League. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Liverpool, one of the best English teams of the moment, will face Tottenham, who is not having a great season and are looking to gradually settle higher, in a game valid for matchday 18th of the Premier League. Here you will find all the information about the preview, storylines, predictions and odds of this PL match.

"The Reds" are one of the best of the season, not only in England but throughout the European continent. To realize this, just look at their achievements: they won their Champions League group by winning all six games, scoring 17 goals and receiving 6. In the Premier League they have played 17 games, of which they won 12, tied 4 and he only lost 1. It is not difficult to see because he is a strong candidate to win whatever he plays.

On the side of the "Spurs", a season that has not been the best, and in which they had to deal with the positive cases of covid in some of their players. The covid has been a true enemy for Tottenham. Because of this, first the match against Rennes was suspended (which could put them out of the Conference League), and then their game against Leicester. To make matters worse, only 12 players started practice to prepare for a very difficult game against Liverpool.

Tottenham vs Liverpool: Match Information

Date: Sunday, December 19, 2021

Time: 11:30 AM (ET)

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, North London, England

Tottenham vs Liverpool: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:30 PM

CT: 10:30 PM

MT: 9:30 PM

PT: 8:30 PM

Tottenham vs Liverpool: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Liverpool and Tottenham have met 175 times for various competitions: Premier League, FA Cup, Europa League, Champions League, among others. Of those 175 games, 84 have been victories for "The Reds", 48 for the "Spurs" and 43 draws. Perhaps the most memorable meeting between the two rivals was the UEFA Champions League final that they played in 2019.

This will be the 176th match, which will undoubtedly take place in atypical conditions in the midst of several match suspensions of this matchday 18 of the Premier League due to various increases in covid cases. However, among the few that were not suspended, this will undoubtedly be one of the most attractive to see.

How to watch or live stream Tottenham vs Liverpool in the US

The game that will be played today, December 19 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the matchday 18 of Premier League between the second best team in the standings, Liverpool and the Tottenham will be broadcast in the US on: Peacock.

Tottenham vs Liverpool: Predictions and Odds

The bookmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: unsurprisingly Liverpool are the favorite with -165 odds, while Tottenham have +450. A tie would finish in a +350 payout.

DraftKings Tottenham +450 Tie +350 Liverpool -165

*Odds vis DraftKings

