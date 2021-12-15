Liverpool and Newcastle will clash off on Thursday at Anfield Road in the 14th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds in the United States and Canada.

Liverpool and Newcastle will clash at Anfield in Liverpool in the 17th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 3:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Premier League soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game online. You can watch it online live on DAZN in Canada.

This will be their 53rd EPL meeting. No surprises here as Liverpool have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in 29 games so far; Newcastle have celebrated a victory 11 times to this day, and the remaining 12 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on April 24, 2021, when the Magpies salvaged a late 1-1 thriller draw away in Liverpool in a 2020/2021 Premier League match. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

Liverpool vs Newcastle: Match Information

Date: Thursday, December 16, 2021

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Anfield, Liverpool

Live Stream: DAZN (for Canada)

Liverpool vs Newcastle: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Liverpool vs Newcastle: Storylines

Liverpool have been in great form in the Premier League. In their last five fixtures, they have won all five of their matches (WWWWW). Meanwhile, Newcastle have been in terrible form recently, as they have won only one game in the last five matches. In addition to that, they have managed two draws and two defeats (LWDLD).

The Reds currently sit in second place in the Premier League with 37 points in 16 matches so far. On the other hand, the Magpies are placed close to the bottom, in 19th place of the Premier League table with only 10 points won in 16 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to October 5, 1898, and it ended in a surprsing 3-0 Newcastle win in the League Division Two. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 17.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Liverpool vs Newcastle in the U.S. and Canada

The 2021-22 Premier League Round 17 game between Liverpool and Newcastle, to be played on Thursday at the Anfield Road in Liverpool, will be broadcast on Peacock in the United States, and DAZN in Canada.

Liverpool vs Newcastle: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Liverpool. FanDuel see them as the lone favorites and thus, they have given them -900 odds to grab a win. The away side Newcastle have a whopping +2200 odds to cause an upset in the mid-week round, while a tie would result in an equally impressive +900 payout.

FanDuel Liverpool -900 Tie +900 Newcastle +2200

* Odds via FanDuel