Tottenham and Sevilla will meet at the Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, South Korea in a 2022 Pre-season Club Friendly on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this friendly soccer match and how to watch it in your country.
This will be their third overall meeting. Interestingly, it is Sevilla of La Liga who have emerged triumphant once, with the remaining game ending in a draw. Meanwhile, Tottenham of the Premier League are yet to win a head-to-head match.
Their most recent game was played on April 12, 2007, and ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time during this off-season, preparing for the beginning of the new 2022-23 campaign.
Tottenham vs Sevilla: Kick-off Time
Australia: 9:00 PM (AEST)
Botswana: 1:00 PM
Cameroon: 12:00 PM
Canada: 7:00 AM (ET)
Ethiopia: 2:00 PM
Germany: 1:00 PM
Ghana: 11:00 AM
Ireland: 12:00 PM
Kenya: 2:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 AM
Nigeria: 12:00 PM
Portugal: 12:00 PM
Russia: 2:00 PM (MSK)
Rwanda: 1:00 PM
South Africa: 1:00 PM
Sudan: 1:00 PM
UK: 12:00 PM
US: 7:00 AM (ET)
Zimbabwe: 1:00 PM
Tottenham vs Sevilla: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Ireland: Spurs TV
Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+
Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen
UK: Spurs TV
US: CBS Sports Network