Tottenham and Sevilla will clash off on Saturday at Suwon World Cup Stadium in a 2022 Pre-season Club Friendly. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it in different parts of the world.

Tottenham vs Sevilla: TV Channel, how and where to watch 2022 Pre-season Club Friendly in your country

Tottenham and Sevilla will meet at the Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, South Korea in a 2022 Pre-season Club Friendly on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this friendly soccer match and how to watch it in your country.

This will be their third overall meeting. Interestingly, it is Sevilla of La Liga who have emerged triumphant once, with the remaining game ending in a draw. Meanwhile, Tottenham of the Premier League are yet to win a head-to-head match.

Their most recent game was played on April 12, 2007, and ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time during this off-season, preparing for the beginning of the new 2022-23 campaign.

Tottenham vs Sevilla: Kick-off Time

Australia: 9:00 PM (AEST)

Botswana: 1:00 PM

Cameroon: 12:00 PM

Canada: 7:00 AM (ET)

Ethiopia: 2:00 PM

Germany: 1:00 PM

Ghana: 11:00 AM

Ireland: 12:00 PM

Kenya: 2:00 PM

Mexico: 6:00 AM

Nigeria: 12:00 PM

Portugal: 12:00 PM

Russia: 2:00 PM (MSK)

Rwanda: 1:00 PM

South Africa: 1:00 PM

Sudan: 1:00 PM

UK: 12:00 PM

US: 7:00 AM (ET)

Zimbabwe: 1:00 PM

Tottenham vs Sevilla: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Ireland: Spurs TV

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

UK: Spurs TV

US: CBS Sports Network