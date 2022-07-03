Barcelona are interested in signing French defender Jules Kounde of Sevilla. For this reason, a player who was previously part of Ronald Koeman's intentions could now be included in the agreement.

An ESPN source claims that after pulling the first economic lever, Barcelona would step up their attempts to capture the services of their top transfer targets for the next summer window. Given that Gerard Pique's illustrious career is winding down, the Catalans will need to replace him with a world-class central defender.

After the veteran's probable departure, Xavi Hernandez will need a center-back who can solidify the defense while also serving as a leader. With Andreas Christensen on the brink of completing his move to Camp Nou, Jules Kounde has emerged as the next top target.

However, it looks like Sevilla are lacking in potential suitors despite the certainty of his talent. When it comes to the Frenchman, Chelsea's enthusiasm seems to have faded as they continue to chase Matthijs de Ligt. Only the Blaugrana remain at this point, but they aren't exactly loaded with cash.

Barcelona to swap Depay and Kounde with Sevilla?

As a result, according to rumors in Spain, Barcelona are prepared to trade Memphis Depay in order to finance a package deal for the former Bordeaux defender. It's possible that the Dutchman could be on his way to the fellow La Liga side if Spanish journalist Gerard Romero is to be believed.

For a cheaper fee, Barcelona are trying to recruit Kounde to Camp Nou. Xavi wants to buy him for €45 million, but Andalusian outfit are demanding €60 million, according to earlier reports. Thus, with a value of €20 million, the Blaugrana would fulfill Sevilla's requirements.

Exactly where the ex-Lyon captain stands in this debate remains a mystery. He may get UEFA Champions League minutes with the Rojiblancos, but it is said that the Dutch forward prefers to remain in Barcelona.

It is conceivable that Kounde will go to Qatar to compete in the 2022 World Cup with the French national team since he has established himself there as well. Thus, he has attracted the attention of some of Europe's most prestigious teams, like Barcelona, who are more than interested in signing him.