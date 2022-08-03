Tottenham will play against Southampton for Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 Premier League. Check out when, where and how to watch or stream live this game in the US and Canada.

Tottenham vs Southampton: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream 2022-2023 Premier League in the US and Canada

Tottenham and Southampton will play against each other for Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 Premier League. Here is the complete information about this game including date, time and TV Channel to watch or stream live. This game will be available to watch on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US and fuboTV Canada for Canada.

Tottenham have the opportunity to kick off their season with a win at home. The team managed by Antonio Conte has a hand full of new players including Richarlison, Ivan Perisic and Clement Lenglet. This could be a new striker trio for the English league as the Brazilian joins Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

Whereas Southampton will have the difficult task to get away with at least a point from the Spurs' stadium. Under Ralph Hasenhüttl's management, Southampton has kept their spot at Premier League last season. And with new players like Romeo Lavia on loan from Manchester City, they could be a competitive team this season.

Tottenham vs Southampton: Date

Tottenham will face Southampton on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 10:00 AM (ET) for Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 Premier League. This game will be held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Both teams seek a win to start off good their Premier League journey.

Tottenham vs Southampton: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

How to watch Tottenham vs Southampton in the US and Canada

Tottenham will face Southampton for Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 Premier League. This Premier League game will be available to watch or stream live on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US. For Canada watch it on fuboTV Canada. Other options for the US are: SiriusXM FC and Peacock.