Tom Brady signed up to get roasted live on Netflix. And even though he knew the terms and conditions and the money was great, it seems like he didn't have a very good time.

They had to wait for more than two decades, but Tom Brady’s haters finally had to witness him getting absolutely torched on live television. Just like he ruined Sundays for thousands of NFL fans, some of his closest friends made sure to ruin his day as well.

Tom Brady’s three-hour roast on Netflix was a massive success, and perhaps the biggest event of the Netflix is a Joke festival. Of course, there were good and bad things, and some jokes were funnier than others, but it was mostly funny.

As per usual, nothing is off the table in these events, and Brady was fully aware of that. So, unsurprisingly, there were plenty of remarks about his divorce from Gisele Bundchen, his relationship with his personal trainer, his cheating scandals with the New England Patriots, and whatnot.

Brady Says The Roast Affected His Kids

Still, it seems like Brady wasn’t truly aware of how harsh and ruthless some of the jokes could get. Recently, he talked about how he wouldn’t do it again, as it took a toll on his children:

“I loved when the jokes were about me, I thought they were so fun. I didn’t like the way it affected my kids,” Brady said on The Pivot. “It’s the hardest part about — the bittersweet aspect of — when you do something that you think is one way and then all of a sudden you realize, I wouldn’t do that again because of the way that it affected, actually, the people that I care about the most in the world.”

The legendary quarterback got plenty of money to be out there; Netflix definitely made it worth his time. Still, some of the jokes didn’t sit well with his ex-wife, as she felt they were uncalled-for and out of line — which is the actual point of a roast.

Brady Just Wanted To Have A Good Laugh

Even so, Brady has no regrets. He claimed that he was going to learn from the remarks people made about him and his parenting and was glad everybody had a good time:

“When I was going through all the Deflategate stuff in 2015, 2016, I watched three things on TV: I watched Premier League soccer, I watched golf and I watched comedy shows because every time I turned on SportsCenter I was like, ‘Are you f— kidding me?’ So I was like, I just want to laugh,” Brady said. “So I wanted to do the roast because the guy Jeff Ross became someone that I knew. You don’t see the full picture all the time. It’s a good lesson. I’m gonna be a better parent as I go forward because of it. At the same time I’m happy everyone who was there had a lot of fun.”

It’s not easy to get exposed like that, especially for a guy used to being lauded, praised, and beloved. Still, if you’re going to sign up for it, the least you can do is be a good sport about it, especially if you’re leaving with a huge bag of cash.