Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t thinking about retirement. The legend is 39-years old, but, his performances are still amazing with 33 goals in the Saudi Pro League. CR7 is just one away of the single-season record.

Furthermore, in just a few weeks, Ronaldo will have a last chance to deliver big trophy for Portugal at the UEFA Euro in Germany. Considering a roster full of stars like Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix and Bernardo Silva, Cristiano might end up hoisting that trophy.

During the last few months, in what’s been a regular debate, the big question for Cristiano Ronaldo and other veterans like Lionel Messi is when they will be ready to retire. This was Cristiano’s answer in an interview on Whoop podcast.

“I feel proud to have this age and still compete at the highest level. It’s great and it gives me motivation to carry on. If you look at my career for the last 20 years, my level is high. If you are top for 20 years, it’s unbelievable. I do that and I continue to do that. For me it’s a big achievement.”

Cristiano Ronaldo is having an amazing season in Saudi Arabia (Getty Images)

When will Cristiano Ronaldo retire?

Right now, Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t sound like a player who is thinking about retirement at all. It’s import to remember that he has a valid contract with Al Nassr until 2025.

“My biggest motivation is to carry on. It’s not easy to be at this level. To still push, to still motivate, to carry on, to score goals, to be in good shape, to compete with the young lions that are coming and that when they play against me, they want to show me that they are stronger and faster than me. You have to prepare very well not just physically but mentally, too. This is the challenge.”

How many goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored in his career?

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 891 goals in his career. That’s why 900 goals might come in the UEFA Euro or in the start of the 2024-2025 Saudi Pro League.

“Small details will make the difference. Consistency is the most difficult thing. Talent without work is nothing and work without talent is nothing. They have to work together at the same time. I have both. I can’t say that I have more of one than the other.”