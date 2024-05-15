Caitlin Clark just made her WNBA debut with the Indiana Fever and she is already making history by breaking an astonishing league record.

Caitlin Clark is the biggest star in the WNBA nowadays. The point guard of the Indiana Fever continues making history, and she has now broken an astonishing league record with only one game played.

Earlier this year, the Indiana Fever was able to select who is probably the best player in college basketball history. With the 1st overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, the team picked Caitlin Clark, point guard from Iowa.

For many analysts, Clark may become the greatest player in the history of women’s basketball. Fortunately for Indiana, there’s a lot of fever for the talented point guard, as everyone wants to see her in action.

Caitlin Clark makes history and breaks an astonishing WNBA record

Everyone is excited to see Caitlin Clark performing in the WNBA. She had an astonishing college basketball career at Iowa, and she’ll definitely bring a lot of joy to the Indiana Fever.

Last night, Clark made her official WNBA debut when the Fever visited the Connecticut Sun. Unfortunately for her, Indiana lost 92-71, but it didn’t stop her from breaking some astonishing records.

More than 2.1 million viewers followed Caitlin Clark’s WNBA debut. This number sets a record for the most viewers of a league game in over 20 years. It was also watched more than two NBA Christmas Day games last year.

Also, Ciatlin Clark’s presence on Connecticut caught a lot of attention from home fans. The Sun sold twice the amount of tickets for their game against Indiana than they did for all their home games last season.

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever

A ticket for the matchup between Indiana and Connecticut was at an average price of $103. For their next home game against the Washington Mystics on Friday, the average ticket price is at $17.

How much does Caitlin Clark makes per season?

The arrival of Caitlin Clark was a huge boost for the WNBA. The 1st overall pick in the 2024 Draft signed four-year rookie contract with the Indiana Fever, making $76,000 during her first season and will escalate until she reaches $338,056 in earnings.

Even though this deal may not be too much, she was able to secure a huge deal with Nike. The sportswear company agreed to an eight-year contract worth up to $28 million, with a special shoe made for the basketball player.