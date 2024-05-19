Jürgen Klopp lived one of the most special moments of his illustrious career before the match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton at Anfield.

Jürgen Klopp ended his tenure as Liverpool’s manager with a very special farewell at Anfield before the match against Wolverhampton in the Premier League. One of the most emotional moments in club’s history.

Klopp’s greatest achievement was giving the Reds the Premier League title after three decades without lifting that trophy. Additionally, during his extraordinary tenure, the team won the Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, the FA Cup, the UEFA Super Cup, the League Cup and the Community Shield.

Had it not been for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City, Jürgen Klopp likely would have established an era of absolute dominance in England. Nevertheless, his great achievement was bringing Liverpool back to the forefront.

Therefore, the fans paid an extraordinary tribute to Klopp with one of the most famous songs in sports. The message was clear for the German coach: You will never walk alone.