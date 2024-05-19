Manchester City and Pep Guardiola confirmed their place as one of the greatest teams in Premier League history.

Manchester City conquered the 2023-2024 Premier League after beating West Ham at Etihad Stadium (3-1). For the first time in history, a club wins the league title in four consecutive seasons. Just amazing.

For many decades, a lot of teams have been close in their quest for that incredible achievement. Huddersfield Town (1923-1924, 1924-1925 and 1925-1926), Arsenal (1932-1933, 1933-1934 and 1934-1935), Liverpool (1981-1982, 1982-1983 and 1983-1984) and Manchester United (1998-1999, 1999-2000 and 2000-2001).

In fact, the Red Devils with Sir Alex Ferguson almost did it again (2006-2007, 2007-2008 and 2008-2009). However, the fourth trophy always became elusive for anyone trying.

Now, Manchester City finally broke the curse with an extraordinary season of 91 points (28 wins, 7 draws and 3 losses). It was a tremendous race with Arsenal and Liverpool, but, Pep Guardiola’s team closed the deal thanks to nine consecutive victories.

Phil Foden had a sensational season with Manchester City (Getty Images)

How many teams have won the Premier League four years in a row?

As we’ve mentioned before, Manchester City are the first team to win the Premier League four consecutive years. It’s an overall record as this never happened in Football League (1888-1892), Football League First Division (1892-1992) and Premier League era (1992-present).