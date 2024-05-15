Tom Brady is ready to live a historic day when the Dallas Cowboys face the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season.

Tom Brady will make his official debut as a Fox analyst in the Week 1 game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Cleveland Browns. After winning the Super Bowl seven times, the legendary quarterback is ready for a new chapter in his career.

During the last few months, Brady has remained one of the main topics in the NFL. First, due to the possibility of coming out of retirement and then because of the Netflix roast that has been watched by millions of people.

Now, Tom Brady will have his first experience in the booth commenting on one of the most anticipated games of the NFL Kickoff 2024. Dak Prescott did not receive a contract extension from the Cowboys and this could mark the beginning of his last season with Dallas.

Meanwhile, the Browns will try to win the AFC North with a strong defense led by Myles Garrett and hoping that quarterback Deshaun Watson finally stays healthy. Last year, they made it to the playoffs thanks to an incredible comeback by veteran Joe Flacco.

Tom Brady will broadcast Dak Prescott’s debut in 2024 (Getty Images)

When will Tom Brady make his debut with Fox?

Tom Brady will make his debut with Fox on Sunday, September 8th at 4:25 PM (ET) when the Dallas Cowboys visit the Cleveland Browns. That game is part of Week 1 in the 2024 NFL season.

How long is Tom Brady’s contract with Fox?

Tom Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million contract to work as an analyst for Fox. Although his debut was scheduled for 2023, Brady chose to take an extra year to prepare himself and now he is ready to replace Greg Olsen in Fox’s main broadcasts.

Will Tom Brady come out of retirement?

The rumors of Tom Brady coming out of retirement emerged a few weeks ago when the former quarterback of the New England Patriots opened the door if a team gave him an emergency call. This was the message in the interview on ‘DeepCut with VicBlends.’

“I’m not opposed to it. I don’t know if they’re gonna let me if I become an owner of an NFL team. I don’t know. I’m always gonna be in good shape. I’m always gonna be able to throw the ball. So to come in for a little bit like MJ coming back? I don’t know if they’d let me, but I wouldn’t be opposed to it.”