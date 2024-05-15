The Premier League is gearing up for a tremendous weekend where the next champion will be determined between Manchester City and Arsenal. It has been a sensational title race.

Pep Guardiola and his players controls their destiny and, with a home victory against West Ham, they would lift the trophy. Never in history has a club won the league four times in a row.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have to beat Everton and hope that Manchester City lose or draw with the Hammers. Despite a great season, Mikel Arteta could end up empty-handed.

However, when all the attention should be on the championship race, Wolverhampton have decided to shake up the Premier League with a proposal to finally eliminate VAR. Here are the details.

VAR could be eliminated from Premier League (Getty Images)

Premier League could eliminate VAR

Wolverhampton have submitted a formal petition to the Premier League with the clear target of eliminating VAR. Now, the twenty clubs will vote on June 6th to reach a final decision on the matter.

“The introduction of VAR in 2019-2020 was a decision made in good faith and with the best interests of football and the Premier League at its heart. However, it has led to numerous unintended negative consequences that are damaging the relationship between fans and football and undermining the value of the Premier League brand.”

Wolverhampton’s proposal needs the support of 14 clubs out of 20 to be implemented. If it’s approved, the decision could create a revolution in the biggest leagues of the world as claims against VAR are increasing.

“The decision to table the resolution has come after careful consideration and with the utmost respect for the Premier League, PGMOL and our fellow competitors. Our position is that the price we are paying for a small increase in accuracy is at odds with the spirit of our game and as a result we should remove it from the 2024-2025 season onwards.”