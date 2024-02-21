Toulouse vs Benfica: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on February 22, 2024

Toulouse will compete with Benfica in what marks the second leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Europa League round of 32. Below, detailed insights into this matchup are provided, along with information on how to access television broadcasts or live streaming services available in your region for watching the match.

In the first leg, Benfica confirmed its favored status by securing a crucial 2-1 victory in France against Toulouse, who, despite their best efforts to leverage home advantage, could not achieve a favorable outcome. The Portuguese team now holds the advantage, with the series moving to Portugal, where the odds seem to be tilting in their favor.

However, this is no reason for overconfidence. Even though a draw would suffice, Toulouse should not be underestimated. With nothing to lose, they are expected to approach this match with significant momentum, making them a dangerous opponent.

Toulouse vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 2:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (February 23)

Bangladesh: 11:45 PM

Belgium: 6:45 PM

Brazil: 2:45 PM

Canada: 12:45 PM

Croatia: 6:45 PM

Denmark: 6:45 PM

Egypt: 7:45 PM

France: 6:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

Ghana: 5:45 PM

Greece: 7:45 PM

India: 11:15 PM

Indonesia: 1:45 AM (February 23)

Ireland: 5:45 PM

Israel: 7:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Jamaica: 12:45 PM

Kenya: 7:45 PM

Malaysia: 1:45 AM (February 23)

Mexico: 11:45 AM

Morocco: 6:45 PM

Netherlands: 6:45 PM

New Zealand: 5:45 AM (February 23)

Nigeria: 6:45 PM

Norway: 6:45 PM

Philippines: 1:45 AM (February 23)

Poland: 6:45 PM

Portugal: 5:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:45 PM

Serbia: 6:45 PM

Singapore: 1:45 AM (February 23)

South Africa: 6:45 PM

Spain: 6:45 PM

Sweden: 6:45 PM

Switzerland: 6:45 PM

UAE: 9:45 PM

UK: 5:45 PM

United States: 12:45 PM (ET)

Toulouse vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+, ESPN

Australia: Stan Sport

Belgium: VOOsport World 1

Brazil: ESPN4, NOW NET and Claro, Star+, DirecTV GO

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: RMC Sport live, RMC Sport 3

Germany. Sky Sport Mix, RTL+, Sky Sport Top Event

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now

Greece: Cosmote Sport 4 HD

Indonesia: vidio

Ireland: discovery+. discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 256

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, RMC Sport 3, beIN Sports HD 4

Netherlands: ESPN Extra, Watch ESPN, ESPN 3

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Maximo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 3

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen, SIC

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 4

Serbia: Arena 2 Premium

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv App

Spain: Movistar Champions League 2, Movistar+

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Football

Switzerland: RMC Sport 3, Sky Sport Mix, Blue Sport 4 Live, Sky Sport Top Event, Blue Sport, RTL+

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 2, discovery+, discovery+ App

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, ViX