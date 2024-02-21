Roma vs Feyenoord: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on February 22, 2024

Roma will face off against Feyenoord in what will be the second leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Europa League round of 32. Below, you’ll find detailed insights into this encounter, as well as guidance on accessing television broadcasts or live streaming services available in your region for viewing the match.

It was the second game in a series that was expected to be very tough, and it lived up to expectations. Neither team was able to gain an advantage, and the 1-1 draw leaves everything open for the decisive match in the Italian capital, promising to be extremely intense.

Roma have a slight advantage considering they will be concluding the series at home, where a victory by any margin will suffice for them. However, they should not become complacent since Feyenoord has proven to be a formidable opponent. With the Dutch team not in contention for the Eredivisie title, the Europa League represents their opportunity to compete for a championship.

Roma vs Feyenoord: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (February 23)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (February 23)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (February 23)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (February 23)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 23)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (February 23)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 23)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 23)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (February 23)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Roma vs Feyenoord: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+, ESPN

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Belgium: VOOsport World 1

Brazil: ESPN, GUIGO, DirecTV GO, Star+, NOW NET e Claro

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 2

France: RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport live

Germany: RTL+

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece: Cosmote Sport 5 HD, Cosmote Sport 3 HD

India: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 1, Virgin TV Go, Virgin Media Two

Israel: Sports 2

Italy: DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV, Sky Sport 252, TV8, Sky Sport 4K

Kenya: SuperSport OTT 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: ESPN, Star+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 2

Netherlands: Veronica TV, Watch ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 4

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria

Norway: TV6 Sweden, V Sport 2, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD

Serbia: Arena 1 Premium

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League, Movistar Champions League 10

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, TV6 Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 1 Live, RMC Sport 1, RTL+

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

United Kingdom: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, Univision NOW, CBS Sports Network, ViX, TUDN App, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, UniMore