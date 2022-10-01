A clash between fans after a soccer match between clubs Arema and Persebaya Surabaya in Indonesia left more than 120 killed. Here’s what happened according to reports.

A game between Javanese clubs Arema and Persebaya Surabaya ended in a tragedy, after supporters of both teams clashed on the pitch after Arema were defeated 3-2. According to the police chief in East Java province, 127 people were killed, stated several reports.

Meanwhile, there are 180 injured, reports Bega District News. The Guardian, on the other hand, states that the officers are still collating the numbers of injured victims. According to the Associated Press, two of the fatal victims were police officers.

“More than 120 people died, they died of chaos, overcrowding, trampling and suffocation,” said Malang Regency health office, Wiyanto Wijoyo. The Indonesian league has been suspended for a week due to the incident. Here’s what caused the riot.

What was the cause of the riot between supporters?

According to The Guardian, the fighting between fans started when “thousands of Arema fans rushed into the field after their team lost. Persebaya players immediately left the field, but several Arema players who were still on the field were also attacked.”

However, the same reports suggest that the many of the fatal victims are a consequence of the police firing tear gas into the crowded stands, which caused more panic. Meanwhile, the

Indonesian football association (PSSI) will launch an investigation to determine exactly what happened after the game.

On the other hand, League officials, who didn’t confirm the numbers of victims, said that the violence caused several deaths. “We are concerned and deeply regret this incident,” said Akhmad Hadian Lukita, the president director of PT Liga Indonesia Baru. “We share our condolences and hopefully this will be a valuable lesson for all of us.”

According to Infobae, these incidents would be the third with more fatalities related to sporting events. The worst took place in Peru in 1964, in a match against an Argentine team that left more than 300 dead. Then, a battle between local fans and the police during a match between Napoli and Bologna in 1944, killed 152 people.