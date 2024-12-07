Transfer expert provides crucial update on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Al Nassr

Despite not securing any official silverware with Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo has made a significant impact since his move to Saudi Arabia. The former Real Madrid forward continues to shine on the field, but with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, speculation surrounding his next move has grown. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now provided clarity on the situation.

There were earlier rumors linking Ronaldo with a move to Al Hilal, potentially as a replacement for Neymar, who is unlikely to feature for the team next season. However, Romano has clarified that Ronaldo is currently focused on extending his stay with Al Nassr.

“There’s something to clarify on Cristiano Ronaldo, who is out of contract at the end of the season with Al Nassr,” Romano explained in a video on his YouTube channel. “My understanding is that he’s still speaking with Al Nassr to extend his contract. The conversation is ongoing. The reports of Ronaldo joining Al Hilal – the most successful Saudi Pro League side – are not true.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The full focus for Cristiano is the Al Nassr project,” he continued. “Of course, there needs to be new players to reinforce the squad – this has to be part of the plan for them in 2025 – and this is the case. Links to Fenerbahce are being played down by Jose Mourinho, but that’s the reality. They’ve never made contact with Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates after scoring the 1st goal for his team during the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Ittihad v Al-Nassr at King Abdullah Sports City. (Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Mourinho denies Ronaldo to Fenerbahce rumors

Turkish club Fenerbahce, managed by Jose Mourinho, was another rumored destination for Ronaldo. Mourinho, who coached the Portuguese star during their time at Real Madrid, has firmly dismissed these reports.

Advertisement

see also Sporting CP honor Cristiano Ronaldo’s Ballon d’Or success with special tribute jersey

“Cristiano Ronaldo will not be joining Fenerbahce,” Mourinho stated, according to Fabrizio Romano. “I have three excellent attackers, and I don’t need another one. Cristiano will always be Cristiano, but I don’t want him because I am satisfied with my forwards.”

Cristiano Ronaldo’s huge impact in Saudi Arabia

Ronaldo joined Al Nassr as a free agent following his departure from Manchester United on December 31, 2022. Since arriving in Saudi Arabia, the Portuguese legend has scored 74 goals and provided 18 assists in 83 appearances for the club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although no trophies have come his way with Al Nassr, Ronaldo has enjoyed an impressive 2024, playing 51 matches (39 for Al Nassr and 12 for the Portugal national team). Across those games, he netted 43 goals and registered eight assists, showcasing his enduring prowess at the highest level.