Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo loses MrBeast’s $1 million challenge in YouTube video

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo announced last week that he was ready to “break the internet” with a special guest for his YouTube channel, who turned out to be MrBeast. Certainly, the numbers weren’t precisely record-breaking, but it wasn’t the only miss. Ronaldo also missed out the chance to win $1 million for charity, as he lost a challenge against a fan.

The Al Nassr captain went head-to-head with a subscriber of MrBeast’s channel named Khalid at Al-Awwal Park. MrBeast offered a prize of $1m to whoever could be the first one to strike three targets that had been placed along the goal.

When MrBeast asked Khalid, who said he was Ronaldo’s number one fan, what the odds were that he could beat Ronaldo, he said: “Honestly I think it’s 50-50” to which Ronaldo replied: “I like him to be confident.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the video, Ronaldo missed all of his attempts but was encouraging to Khalid, who made two of his four attempts. As he was one shot away, the Portuguese told him to make the shot, which turned out to be the winner. “I’m so proud of you, my friend,” Ronaldo told Khalid, who ultimately won the prize.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the challenge was just one of several between pro-athletes and amateurs. Tom Brady, Noah Lyles, Bryce Harper, Bryson Dechambeau also participated in their own challenges for $100,000 that either were for their opponent or to charity (if they won).

Advertisement

see also Messi receives major honor from FIFA, while Cristiano Ronaldo is snubbed with minor nomination

Did Cristiano Ronaldo and MrBeast break the Internet?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s YouTube channel has been nothing short of meteoric. Within just 90 minutes of its launch, it amassed a million subscribers, and within a week, the figure soared to an astounding 50 million.

The collaboration with YouTube sensation MrBeast was highly anticipated, with many expecting it to break the internet. However, while the video has garnered significant attention, it hasn’t quite reached the record-breaking heights of the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer, which amassed over 90 million views within 24 hours.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As of now, Ronaldo’s video, titled “I Meet MrBeast To Break The Internet!!,” has garnered approximately 51 million views, while the video of the challenge has around 81 million views. Despite the star power and hype, it seems the GTA VI trailer will retain its record-breaking status for the time being.