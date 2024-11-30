Sporting CP honor Cristiano Ronaldo’s Ballon d’Or success with special tribute jersey

Cristiano Ronaldo, arguably Sporting CP’s greatest-ever product, is being honored by the club with a commemorative third kit that pays homage to the legendary forward’s five Ballon d’Or victories.

The jersey, predominantly black with gold details to represent the Ballon d’Or trophy, features Ronaldo’s iconic number seven prominently displayed on the front. Adding a personal touch, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. was chosen to model the special jersey, symbolizing the legacy of the Ronaldo name.

In an official statement, Sporting CP expressed their pride in launching this unique kit: “The seven. Lucky number? Only we know that luck is dressed in effort, dedication, and devotion. There are numbers that leave a legacy because, behind them, there are people who build it day after day. We brought the number 7, in an unprecedented and proud way, to the front of our new jersey, in golden tones, in homage to Cristiano Ronaldo and his five Ballons d’Or.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“And we associate ourselves with the person who, better than anyone, could wear this jersey: Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. So, we invite you to wear the number 7 jersey, the third kit of the 2024/2025 season. The next 7 could be you!” Sporting wrote.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo’s rise from Sporting CP

Ronaldo joined Sporting CP at just 12 years old in 1997, leaving Nacional de Funchal, a club in his hometown. His immense talent quickly became evident, and by 2002, at the age of 17, he made his first-team debut against Inter Milan in the UEFA Europa League.

Advertisement

see also Cristiano Ronaldo sends encouraging message after scoring a brace for Al-Nassr in Saudi Pro League

Ronaldo’s time at Sporting was brief but impactful. In just 31 appearances, he scored five goals and provided six assists, leaving an indelible mark on the club. His performances paved the way for his legendary career, which includes stints with Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus, as well as his ongoing legacy with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo’s impact in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Al Nassr may have been unexpected, but the Portuguese superstar continues to shine. Despite not yet securing official titles with the Saudi club, his presence has elevated Al Nassr’s ambitions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a recent Saudi Pro League match, Al Nassr secured a 2-0 victory over Damac, with Ronaldo netting a brace. This performance brought his league tally to nine goals, playing a vital role in keeping Al Nassr’s title hopes alive.

With the win, Al Nassr climbed to third place in the standings with 25 points, just five behind league leaders Al Ittihad and three behind Al Hilal. Ronaldo’s form remains pivotal as the club pushes for championship glory.