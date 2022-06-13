The 33-year-old Polish goal scoring machine is rumored to be heading to Barcelona, although how the deal will get finalized seems to be in Lewandowski’s court. Here are details of Robert Lewandowski’s proposed Barcelona contract.

Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona is heating up as Bayern Munich is now reported to be willing to play ball and allow the Polish international to leave the club. After eight seasons with the German giants and in search of a new challenge it looks like Robert Lewandowski is ready to be “the man” at Barcelona.

As early as yesterday it was reported by the Daily Mail that Lewandowski had rejected a transfer offer from PSG, more than cementing that his interest is to go to Barcelona no matter what. Nonetheless as Mundo Deportivo has reported LaLiga President Javier Tebas has indicated that Barcelona cannot sign Lewandowski until they have cleared their books before then.

As for Bayern Munich, with one year remaining on his contract, the German club is willing to sell the player for a reasonable price considering that Robert Lewandowski has stated his time at the club is “over”.

Robert Lewandowski’s proposed Barcelona contract

According to Mundo Deportivo Barcelona has worked out an impressive offer for Lewandowski considering their financial situation. The club is willing to offer a three-year deal worth in the range of $10 million annually.

The wage breakdown suggests that Robert Lewandowski would earn in the range of $212,755 a week. The totality of the deal would be around $30 million in just wages over the three years.

Lewandowski has done nothing but score and win championships in his career and last season showed no signs of slowing down, scoring an impressive 50 goals in 46 games during the year and 344 goals total in his Bayern Munich career.