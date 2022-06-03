Turkey and Faroe Islands clash at Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadium in their first match of the Group 1 League C of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States and Canada.

Turkey and Faroe Islands will face each other at Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadium (İstanbul), in their first match of the Group 1 League C of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV and DAZN if you are in Canada.

Group 1 of League C is made up of Turkey, Lithuania, Luxembourg, and the Faroe Islands. Undoubtedly, the team coached by Stefan Kuntz is the strongest in the zone, however, it will return to play after having been left out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

On the other hand, the Faroe Islands are ranked 124th out of 211 teams in the FIFA rankings. The country with a population of almost 50,000, will fight to finish first in its group and be promoted to the next division.

Turkey vs Faroe Islands: Date

Turkey and Faroe Islands will meet at Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadium, on Saturday, June 4, in their first match of the Group 1 League C of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League.

Turkey vs Faroe Islands: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV channels in the US and Canada to watch Turkey vs Faroe Islands

The game to be played between Turkey and Faroe Islands in their first match of the Group 1 League C of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV. Other options: ViX. Also, if you are in Canada, you can follow de match by tunning DAZN or FuboTV.