In a shocking turn of events, the UEFA Champions League draw for the knockout stage will have to be redone after a technical error.

The UEFA Champions League always brings plenty of entertainment and surprises, even when the players aren't on the pitch. And, as you may have heard by now, this year's draw wasn't the exception to that rule.

For those who still lack context, the UCL draw took place as it always does but the outcome was far from expected. Right after undergoing the usual procedure and all 16 teams found out about their upcoming rival, all the results had to be void over a technical issue.

"UEFA will have to redo the Champions League draw for the round of 16 after mistakingly placing Manchester United’s name into the wrong pot. UEFA voided the initial results of Monday’s draw, which had created another matchup between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi after Manchester United was paired with Paris Saint-Germain. However, United had initially been paired with Villarreal even though the English club’s name should not have been in that pot since the two advanced from the same group," reported the Indian Express.

UCL Draw To Be Redone: Funniest Memes And Reactions

Having Messi and Cristiano facing off with their new teams in the knockout stage was a dream-like scenario for UEFA, TV broadcasters, and fans from all over the world. Sadly, that may no longer be the case.

Needless to say, UEFA's latest embarrassment became viral in the blink of an eye, with fans from all over the world flooding social media with some hilarious memes and reactions to the news. Here, we gathered some of the best:

Now, fans and teams will have to wait for the draw to be redone. There have always been conspiracy theories about the transparency of these draws and this embarrassing event won't do much to change the fans' minds. But hey, at least we never get bored with these people.