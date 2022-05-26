Finals are usually even and close. if reaching a UCL final is complicated, imagine how difficult it must be to score a goal in the final match. Find out here what is the highest number of goals scored in the same Champions League Final.

Liverpool and Real Madrid will face each other at Stade de France in Paris in the 2021-2022 Champions League Final. It will be the sixty-seventh European Cup final and the thirtieth final since Europe's most important club-level event has been known as the UEFA Champions League.

This is the first time the same two clubs have faced off in three European Cup finals, after their meetings in 1981 and 2018. El Merengue will have the chance to conquer their fourteenth UCL or for Liverpool to equal AC Milan with seven wins.

The team that wins the 2021-2022 Champions League Final will earn €20 million, while the runner-up will earn €15.5 million. In this context, if reaching a UCL final is complicated, imagine how difficult it must be to score a goal in the final match.

Several players have scored in a Champions League Final. The maximum number of goals scored by the same player in the same final is 2. For example, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale are part of that list. But what is the highest number of goals scored in the same final?

What is the highest number of goals scored in the same final?

Finals are usually even and close. Teams play with fear that a mistake could change the score of the match and do not dare to risk more than usual that is why there are usually not so many goals in the finals of soccer tournaments.

In 1960, Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland, witnessed Real Madrid's 7-3 thrashing of Eintracht Frankfurt, a clash that could be repeated in the next European Super Cup, as the German team emerged as the new king of the UEFA Europa League.

On that occasion, Ferenc Puskas (4) and Alfredo Di Stefano (3) scored for El Merengue, while Erwin Stein (2), and Richard Kress (1) scored for Eintracht Frankfurt. That final was contested when the UCL was known as the Coupe des Clubs Champions Européens (European Champion Clubs' Cup), commonly known as the European Cup.

While speaking specifically of the tournament known as the Champions League, the six goals scored in the iconic 3-3 draw between AC Milan and Liverpool in Istanbul, 2005, are the most ever netted in a final.