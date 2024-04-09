Both the Euro Cup and the Copa America have an allotted 23 spots for each roster, but coaches from both confederations have made their voice heard and want the roster spots to be 26.

In Europe there is an ongoing discussion between UEFA and coaches of the participating Euro Cup teams to increase roster sizes from 23 to 26 players. In the recent 2022 FIFA World Cup the allowed roster size was 26.

By increasing three more spaces, it made some roster decisions more flexible, and teams were able to add key players who under other circumstances would have been left out of a major tournament.

UEFA has stated that they are looking into and analyzing the possibility of increasing the roster space and will make a formal announcement shortly prior to the Euro Cup in the summer.

Conmebol coaches also looking for 26-man rosters for Copa America

According to Varsky Sports, coaches from the Conmebol nations have also raised awareness that they want the confederation to look into increasing the roster space and while Conmebol has not released a statement on this it looks likely they will also analyze the request.

26-man rosters and increasing substitutions from 3 to 5 came about following the Covid-19 pandemic, since then the 5 player substitution rule in 3 changing intervals has become a norm in World soccer, and the 26- man roster is slowly also becoming the new norm for major tournaments.