With Al-Nassr losing 2-0 to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup semifinals, Cristiano Ronaldo got a straight red card for an altercation with an opponent in the final minutes of the game.

The Portuguese superstar was clearly not happy with the decision, as he looked furious at the referees. The 39-year-old even seemed to threaten to punch the official after being sent off, before making gestures against the refs on his way off the field.

