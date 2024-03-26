Copa America: 25 stats you need to know

The 2024 Copa America will be played in the United States, it will field the best players of the Americas in a soccer tournament of flair, talent, and excitement. From Lionel Messi to Christian Pulisic look for the Copa America to excite many in the summer.



The USMNT has reached the semi finals of the tournament twice, once in 1995 and again in 2016. Argentina and Uruguay are the teams that have the most history in international football’s oldest national team competition.



Here are 25 stats to hold you over before the start of the 2024 Copa America!

Most Titles Won

Argentina and Uruguay hold the record for the most Copa America titles won, with 15 each.

Most Goals Scored

Norberto Méndez of Argentina holds the record for the most goals scored in a single Copa America tournament, with 17 goals in the 1945 edition.

Most Appearances

Uruguay has the most appearances in Copa America tournaments, having participated in all editions since the tournament’s inception in 1916.

Youngest Goal Scorer

Agustín Cejas of Argentina is the youngest goal scorer in Copa America history, scoring at the age of 17 years and 5 months in 1959.

Longest Unbeaten Streak

Brazil holds the record for the longest unbeaten streak in Copa America history, going 12 consecutive matches without a loss between 2004 and 2007.

Biggest Win

Argentina holds the record for the biggest win in Copa America history, defeating Ecuador 12-0 in 1942.

Most Goals in a Match

Argentina vs. Ecuador in 1942 holds the record for the most goals scored in a single match in Copa America history, with Argentina winning 12-0.



Most Consecutive Titles

Argentina won the Copa America three times in a row between 1945 and 1947, a record for consecutive titles.

Oldest Player

Uruguay’s Roque Máspoli is the oldest player to have played in a Copa America match, aged 42 years and 9 months in 1967.

Longest Penalty Shootout

The penalty shootout between Uruguay and Brazil in the 1983 Copa America quarterfinals went to 21 rounds, making it the longest penalty shootout in Copa America history.

Fastest Goal

Julio Morales of Mexico scored the fastest goal in Copa America history, finding the net just 35 seconds into a match against Chile in 1945.

Most Goals in a Tournament

Argentina scored the most goals by a team in a single Copa America tournament, netting 31 goals in the 1959 edition.

Brazil has won how many Copa Americas?

Brazil ranks third in Copa America winners with 9 titles in the years, 1919, 1922, 1949, 1989, 1997, 1999, 2004, 2007, 2019.

Most Consecutive Clean Sheets

Brazil holds the record for the most consecutive clean sheets in Copa America history, with six clean sheets in a row in the 1989 tournament.

Most Expensive Transfer of a Copa America Participant

Neymar’s transfer from Santos to Barcelona for €88.2 million in 2013 was the most expensive transfer involving a player participating in the Copa America at that time.



Most Red Cards in a Single Match

The match between Chile and Uruguay in the 1987 Copa America saw the most red cards issued in a single match, with five players sent off.

Most Penalties Saved in a Tournament

Paraguay’s José Luis Chilavert holds the record for the most penalties saved in a single Copa America tournament, saving four penalties in the 1999 edition.

Most Own Goals in a Tournament

Colombia scored the most own goals by a team in a single Copa America tournament, with three own goals in the 2001 edition.

Most Matches Played

Lionel Messi holds the record for the most matches played by a player in Copa America history, with 38 appearances as of 2021.

Most Matches Won

Lionel Messi holds the record for the most matches won by a player in Copa America history, with 24 victories as of 2021.

Most Assists in a Tournament

Adriano of Brazil holds the record for the most assists in a single Copa America tournament, providing eight assists in the 2004 edition.

Highest Attendance

The highest attendance recorded for a Copa America match was in the 1949 final between Brazil and Paraguay, with an estimated 200,000 spectators.

Most Goals in Extra Time

Argentina and Uruguay hold the record for the most goals scored in extra time in a Copa America final, with four goals in the 1937 final.

Most Goals in a Final

Argentina’s 4-1 victory over Brazil in the 1937 final holds the record for the most goals scored in a single Copa America final.

Most Hat-Tricks in a Tournament

Gabriel Batistuta of Argentina holds the record for the most hat-tricks scored by a player in a single Copa America tournament, with two hat-tricks in the 1991 edition.