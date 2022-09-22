Before the Qatar 2022 World Cup gets underway, the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League came back for the final rounds of the group stage. Check out here the tournament standings, the latest results, and next games.

Qatar 2022 is just around the corner, but it's not time for the FIFA World Cup yet. The September international break has brought the resumption of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League group stage, with many interesting games to watch.

Matchday 5 got underway on Thursday with a double-header that saw Kazakhstan and Moldova beating Belarus and Latvia, respectively. Later, France took care of business against Austria to avoid relegation. However, the reigning champs will be dethroned as Croatia's triumph over Denmark means Les Bleus can no longer secure the top spot in Group 1 of League A.

Meanwhile, Belgium left Wales in the brink of relegation in Group 4, though Netherlands' victory over Poland threatens their playoff hopes. Additionally, Azerbaijan shocked Serbia and Andorra upset Liechtenstein. Lastly, Luxembourg and Turkey finished level, just like Lithuania and Faroe Islands.

UEFA Nations League 2022-2023: Matchday 5 results

France 2-0 Austria

Belgium 2-1 Wales

Poland 0-2 Netherlands

Croatia 2-1 Denmark

Slovakia 1-2 Azerbaijan

Turkey 3-3 Luxembourg

Lithuana 1-1 Faroe Islands

Liechtenstein 0-2 Andorra

Kazakhstan 2-1 Belarus

Latvia 1-2 Moldova

UEFA Nations League 2022-2023: Next games

Friday, Sept. 23

Georgia - North Macedonia

Estonia - Malta

Germany - Hungary

Italy - England

Finland - Romania

Bulgaria - Gibraltar

Bosnia and Herzegovina - Montenegro

Saturday, Sept. 24

Armenia - Ukraine

Northern Ireland - Kosovo

Slovenia - Norway

Scotland - Ireland

Cyprus - Greece

Spain - Switzerland

Czech Republic - Portugal

Israel - Albania

Serbia - Sweden

UEFA Nations League 2022-2023: Standings

League A

League B

League C

League D