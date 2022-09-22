Qatar 2022 is just around the corner, but it's not time for the FIFA World Cup yet. The September international break has brought the resumption of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League group stage, with many interesting games to watch.
Matchday 5 got underway on Thursday with a double-header that saw Kazakhstan and Moldova beating Belarus and Latvia, respectively. Later, France took care of business against Austria to avoid relegation. However, the reigning champs will be dethroned as Croatia's triumph over Denmark means Les Bleus can no longer secure the top spot in Group 1 of League A.
Meanwhile, Belgium left Wales in the brink of relegation in Group 4, though Netherlands' victory over Poland threatens their playoff hopes. Additionally, Azerbaijan shocked Serbia and Andorra upset Liechtenstein. Lastly, Luxembourg and Turkey finished level, just like Lithuania and Faroe Islands.
UEFA Nations League 2022-2023: Matchday 5 results
- France 2-0 Austria
- Belgium 2-1 Wales
- Poland 0-2 Netherlands
- Croatia 2-1 Denmark
- Slovakia 1-2 Azerbaijan
- Turkey 3-3 Luxembourg
- Lithuana 1-1 Faroe Islands
- Liechtenstein 0-2 Andorra
- Kazakhstan 2-1 Belarus
- Latvia 1-2 Moldova
UEFA Nations League 2022-2023: Next games
Friday, Sept. 23
- Georgia - North Macedonia
- Estonia - Malta
- Germany - Hungary
- Italy - England
- Finland - Romania
- Bulgaria - Gibraltar
- Bosnia and Herzegovina - Montenegro
Saturday, Sept. 24
- Armenia - Ukraine
- Northern Ireland - Kosovo
- Slovenia - Norway
- Scotland - Ireland
- Cyprus - Greece
- Spain - Switzerland
- Czech Republic - Portugal
- Israel - Albania
- Serbia - Sweden