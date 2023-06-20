Ukraine U21 vs Croatia U21: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream 2023 Euro U21 in your country

Ukraine U21 and Croatia U21 will face against each other this Wednesday, June 21 for the Matchday 1 of the 2023 Euro U21 group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The upcoming edition of the 2023 Euro U21 provides an ideal platform to witness the emergence and potential consolidation of numerous promising young talents who are starting to make a mark on the international stage. These players aspire to become the future stars of European soccer and for their respective national teams.

One notable team to watch is Croatia U21. Their senior team coach, Zlatko Dalic, will undoubtedly keep a close eye on their progress. With a squad predominantly composed of seasoned veterans like Luka Modric, who is now 38. The U21 team, therefore, becomes an important source for potential replacements. Similarly, Ukraine U21 offers an intriguing prospect, as their young talents could potentially serve as successors for the senior team.

Ukraine U21 vs Croatia U21: Kick-Off Time

Croatia: 6:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Ukraine U21 vs Croatia U21: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Croatia: HRT 2

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: ran.de

Israel: Sports 3

Norway: VG+

Portugal: RTP Play

Serbia: HRT 2

USA: ViX.